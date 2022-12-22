Bobrovsky allowed three goals on 32 shots in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Devils. New Jersey's fourth goal was an empty-netter.

The Panthers handed Bobrovsky a 2-1 lead after two periods, but the third period was all Devils, as New Jersey scored three unanswered goals. Bobrovsky dropped to 3-6-0 in his last nine decisions, but he'll continue to play regularly if Spencer Knight's struggles persist. After outperforming Bobrovsky for most of the season, Knight has lost his last two starts while surrendering 10 goals in the process.