Bobrovsky stopped 26 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Red Wings.

The veteran netminder had little chance on the winner, which came on a screened shot by Dylan Larkin on a Detroit power play. Bobrovsky has given up more than three goals in an outing only once in the last month, going 8-2-1 in his last 11 starts with a 2.27 GAA and .919 save percentage.