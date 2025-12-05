Bobrovsky stopped 27 shots in Thursday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Predators.

The two-time Vezina Trophy winner took a shutout into the third period after Carter Verhaeghe had given the Panthers a 1-0 lead in the first, but the lack of support eventually caught up to Bobrovsky. Ryan O'Reilly jammed a puck past him midway through the third, before Steven Stamkos slotted homer the winner with less than a minute left in OT. Bobrovsky has gone four straight starts without getting into the win column, posting an 0-3-1 record during that skid, and since the beginning of November he's gone 5-5-1 in 11 outings with a 3.23 GAA and .875 save percentage.