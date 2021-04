Bobrovsky made 16 saves in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Stars.

Dallas ambushed him with three goals in the first 9:03 of the first period, and while Bobrovsky steadied the ship after that, the Panthers were never able to get back in the game. The veteran netminder has lost two straight starts as he continues his roller coaster of a season, and Bobrovsky sports a 2.85 GAA and .907 save percentage through 24 appearances.