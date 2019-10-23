Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Stymies Pens for third win

Bobrovsky made 23 saves in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Penguins.

The veteran netminder made some big stops in a scoreless first period, and had little chance on the two goals Pittsburgh did score. Bobrovsky has had a bumpy start to his Florida career, going 3-2-2 with a 3.75 GAA and .878 save percentage, but he hasn't taken a regulation loss in his last four starts (2-0-2).