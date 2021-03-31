Bobrovsky stopped 35 of 36 shots Tuesday in a 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

Bobrovsky won his second consecutive start right on the heels of a three-game losing streak. The only goal he allowed was a Filip Zadina power-play snipe from in close during the second period. Bobrovsky, who improved to 14-5-2 on the year, appears to be back on track after that brief losing skid, although he'll still continue to cede a significant share of starts to Chris Driedger.