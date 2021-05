Bobrovsky stopped all nine shots he faced in Thursday's 6-5 overtime win over Tampa.

Coming in to relieve Chris Driedger at the start of the third period, Bobrovsky was stellar enough to stop all nine shots and held the fort down in overtime for the Panthers. Starting in Game 1, Bobrovsky was replaced by Driedger to start both Games 2 and 3 but tough performances from the 27-year-old could open the door for Bobrovsky to start Game 4 on Saturday.