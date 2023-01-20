Bobrovsky suffered a lower-body injury Thursday against Montreal and is questionable to return to the contest.

Bobrovsky left just 2:01 into the game because of the injury. He entered Thursday's action with a 12-13-2 record, 3.25 GAA and .897 save percentage in 29 contests in 2022-23. Alex Lyon drew into the game and might be leaned on if Bobrovsky is unavailable for any extended period of time. Florida has also been without Spencer Knight because of an undisclosed injury.