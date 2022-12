Bobrovsky turned aside 38 of 42 shots in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Islanders.

New York's final goal was scored into an empty net. Florida actually held a 1-0 lead after 20 minutes, but the game was all Islanders after that. Bobrovsky heads into the Christmas break with a 3-5-0 record in December that doesn't reflect his strong 2.57 GAA and .919 save percentage.