Bobrovsky made 34 saves during Saturday's 5-4 loss to the host Kings.
Bobrovsky remains in a funk, struggling to re-discover last season's magic formula. Thus far, little is working for the 34-year-old netminder with 339 career wins. There was little to celebrate following his 600th career appearance Saturday. Bobrovsky (3-4-1) likely will sit in favor of backup Spencer Knight during Sunday's contest at the Ducks.
