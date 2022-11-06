Bobrovsky made 34 saves during Saturday's 5-4 loss to the host Kings.

Bobrovsky remains in a funk, struggling to re-discover last season's magic formula. Thus far, little is working for the 34-year-old netminder with 339 career wins. There was little to celebrate following his 600th career appearance Saturday. Bobrovsky (3-4-1) likely will sit in favor of backup Spencer Knight during Sunday's contest at the Ducks.