Bobrvosky allowed four goals on 23 shots in a 5-3 loss to Tampa Bay on Sunday.

All four Tampa Bay goals allowed by Bobrovsky came from below the dots, including a pair of rebound goals and a redirection on top of the crease. It snapped Bobrovsky's six-game winning streak to start the month of March and was just his fourth regulation defeat all season. The 32-year-old will look to get back to his winning ways Tuesday in Chicago.