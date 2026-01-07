Bobrovsky made 19 saves in a 4-1 loss to Tampa Bay on Tuesday.

The Panthers lost their focus in front of Bobrovsky, and the Leafs poured in three goals in a 4:25 span, including two within one minute. Bob has lost two straight and three in his last four games; he has allowed 13 goals in that four game span. Bobrovsky's counting stats have been below average this season. The wins will still come, especially with Matthew Tkachuk (groin) nearing a return. But his ratios may not rebound to previous seasons' levels.