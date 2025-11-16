Bobrovsky stopped 17 of the 19 shots he faced during Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Lightning.

The Lightning's third goal, scored by Zemgus Girgensons, was of the empty-net variety and not charged to Bobrovsky. The 37-year-old has now allowed two goals in three straight contests since being lit up for seven goals against in a loss to the Ducks. Bobrovsky has allowed two goals or fewer in eight of his starts this season, and he holds an 8-5-0 record, 2.68 GAA and an .893 save percentage.