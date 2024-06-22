Bobrovsky allowed three goals on 19 shots in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Oilers in Game 6. The last two goals were empty-netters.

The Oilers didn't dominate early in the game, but they converted their chances while limiting the Panthers' offense over the first two periods. Bobrovsky ultimately wasn't up to the task, and he's now allowed 15 goals over his last four games, with losses in each of the last three. He'll have one more chance to secure the Stanley Cup for the Panthers in Monday's Game 7 on home ice, as it's unlikely head coach Paul Maurice switches to backup Anthony Stolarz for the winner-take-all contest.