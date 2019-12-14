Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Taking on Boston
Bobrovsky will tend the home twine in Saturday's matchup against the Bruins, David Work of WPLG Local 10 News reports.
After a shaky start to his tenure in Florida, Bobrovsky looks like his old self with a .958 save percentage and 1.52 GAA over his last four starts. The Bruins are one of the league's top offenses, but they've been on a bit of a skid lately with five straight losses and two goals per game in that stretch.
