Bobrovsky will guard the road twine in Saturday's game versus the Stars.

Following a six-game winning streak, Bobrovsky has now lost three straight, recording an .886 save percentage in the process. He'll look to snap out of his funk Saturday; Chris Driedger likely will start in Sunday's rematch. The Stars are a formidable foe, but they've lost four of their last six games while averaging 2.7 goals.