Bobrovsky will start between the pipes in Saturday's Game 1 against the Islanders, Steve Goldstein of Fox Sports Florida reports.

Bobrovsky wasn't great during the regular season, compiling a 23-19-6 record while posting a sub-par 3.23 GAA and .900 save percentage in 50 appearances. He'll have an opportunity to round into a form in a series against an Islanders team that only averaged 2.78 goals per game during the regular season, 22nd in the NHL.