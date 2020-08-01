Bobrovsky will start between the pipes in Saturday's Game 1 against the Islanders, Steve Goldstein of Fox Sports Florida reports.
Bobrovsky wasn't great during the regular season, compiling a 23-19-6 record while posting a sub-par 3.23 GAA and .900 save percentage in 50 appearances. He'll have an opportunity to round into a form in a series against an Islanders team that only averaged 2.78 goals per game during the regular season, 22nd in the NHL.
More News
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting against Bolts•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Set to play•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Unavailable against Blues•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Targeting return next week•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Still sidelined Thursday•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Officially day-to-day•