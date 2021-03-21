Bobrovsky will defend the road goal in Sunday's game versus the Lightning, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports.

Bobrovsky has reclaimed the No. 1 job, and he'll make his sixth start in the last seven games. The 32-year-old has registered a .919 save percentage and a 4-1-0 record over his last five appearances. Nevertheless, this is a daunting matchup, as the Bolts enter Sunday's game with a league-high 3.63 goals per game.