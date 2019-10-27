Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Taking on Oilers
Bobrovsky will patrol the road crease in Sunday's game against the Oilers, Derek Van Diest of NHL.com reports.
It has been tough sledding for Bobrovsky lately, as he's allowed four or more goals in three of his last four stats. The veteran netminder still managed two wins in that span -- thanks to plenty of offensive support -- despite a putrid .856 save percentage. Bobrovsky has another tall task ahead against the likes of superstars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.
