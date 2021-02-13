Bobrovsky will start between the pipes in Saturday's home game versus the Lightning, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports.
Bob was decent in his last start Thursday against Tampa Bay, stopping 19 of 21 shots en route to an easy 5-2 victory. He'll attempt to pick up his sixth win of the season in a rematch with the same Lightning squad Saturday.
More News
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Stops 19 in easy win over TB•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Facing Lightning•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Looks good against Wings•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Facing Detroit•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Blows late lead in OT loss•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Facing Predators•