Bobrovsky will guard the road goal during Saturday's matchup with the Lightning.

Bobrovsky struggled in his last start last Saturday against the Stars, surrendering four goals on just 20 shots en route to a 4-1 defeat. The veteran goaltender will try to bounce back and earn his 16th win of the season in a tough road matchup with a Tampa Bay team that's 16-4-0 at home this year.