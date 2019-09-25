Play

Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Taking on Tampa Bay

Bobrovsky will get the start in goal and play the entire game Thursday against the Lightning, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Bobrovsky was a little shaky in his preseason debut Tuesday against Tampa Bay, surrendering two goals on 14 shots. The Russian backstop will hope to fare better against the same opponent Thursday.

