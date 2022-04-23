Bobrovsky will guard the home goal during Saturday's matchup with the Maple Leafs, Steve Goldstein of Fox Sports Florida reports.

Bobrovsky has been on a roll over the past two weeks, picking up five straight wins while posting an admirable 1.97 GAA and .925 save percentage. He'll try to secure his 39th victory of the season in a tough home matchup with a Toronto team that's averaging 3.95 goals per game on the road this year, first in the NHL.