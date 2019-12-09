Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Tames Sharks in home win
Bobrovsky stopped 30 of 31 shots in a 5-1 win over the visiting Sharks on Sunday.
Bobrovsky has consecutive wins for the first time since Nov. 21 and now owns an 11-6-4 record. The Panthers host Tampa Bay on Tuesday, a team Bobrovsky has split a pair of games with this season, posting a 3.54 GAA and .891 save percentage along the way.
