Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Targeting return next week

Bobrovsky (lower body) will sit out Saturday's game against the Canadiens but could retake the cage either Monday against St. Louis or Thursday versus Dallas, George Richards of The Athletic reports.

Bobrovsky's return will stabilize the back end for a Panthers squad still fighting for a playoff spot, but the team likely wants to make sure he doesn't suffer any setbacks. Chris Driedger will make his second consecutive start Saturday after turning in a solid outing against the Bruins on Thursday.