Bobrovksy will start Saturday against the Blackhawks, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports.

Bobrovsky's last outing was a disastrous one, as he was pulled after allowing four goals on 21 shots in a 7-4 loss to Nashville on Tuesday. He'll look to get back on track against a middling Blackhawks squad that's scored eight goals in their last three games.

