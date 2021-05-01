Bobrovksy will start Saturday against the Blackhawks, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports.
Bobrovsky's last outing was a disastrous one, as he was pulled after allowing four goals on 21 shots in a 7-4 loss to Nashville on Tuesday. He'll look to get back on track against a middling Blackhawks squad that's scored eight goals in their last three games.
