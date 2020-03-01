Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Tasked with Sunday's start

Bobrovsky will start between the pipes for Sunday's home action against the Flames, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

The Russian has been busy for the Panthers as of late, starting five of the last six games, going 2-2-1 along with a 2.58 GAA and .924 save percentage over that span. Bobrovsky will draw a decent matchup against a Calgary offense that ranks 20th in the league in goals per game this season (2.91).