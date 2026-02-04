Bobrovsky will start Wednesday's home game against the Bruins.

Bobrovsky has had trouble picking up wins since the start of the calendar year, going 3-8-0 with a 3.87 GAA and .829 save percentage over his last 11 starts, including losses in his last three outings. The Bruins are tied for seventh in the league with 3.38 goals per game, but Bobrovsky made a road start against Boston on Oct. 21 and turned aside 28 of 31 shots (.903 save percentage) in a 4-3 victory.