Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Tending twine against Seattle
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bobrovsky will be between the home pipes versus the Kraken on Tuesday.
Bobrovsky bounced back in Edmonton on Thursday with a 21-save shutout after allowing five goals on 22 shots during a loss in Vancouver last Tuesday. The Russian netminder is 25-20-1 with a 3.00 GAA and an .879 save percentage through 47 appearances this season. As for the Kraken, they have scored a total of just five goals during their active three-game losing streak.
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