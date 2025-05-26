Bobrovsky will protect the home net against Carolina on Monday in Game 4, according to George Richards of Florida Hockey Now.

Bobrovsky has stopped 90 of 95 shots during his four-game winning streak, and he has allowed two goals or fewer in seven straight starts. He has posted a record of 11-4 with three shutouts, a 2.12 GAA and a .911 save percentage across 15 appearances this postseason. Bobrovsky has limited the Hurricanes to only four goals on 75 shots through the first three games of the series, and the Panthers can compete for the Stanley Cup for a third consecutive year with one more victory.