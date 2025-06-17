Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Tending twine in Game 6
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bobrovsky will patrol the home crease against Edmonton on Tuesday in Game 6, according to Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.
Bobrovsky is coming off a 19-save performance in a 5-2 win over the Oilers in Game 5 on Saturday. He has posted a 15-7 record with three shutouts, a 2.26 GAA and a .912 save percentage through 22 appearances this postseason. If Bobrovsky backstops his team to a victory in Tuesday's matchup, the Panthers will be back-to-back Stanley Cup champions.
