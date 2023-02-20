Bobrovsky will patrol the home crease Monday against Anaheim, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Bobrovsky surrendered four goals on 11 shots in Saturday's 7-3 loss to Nashville prior to getting the hook during the second period. He has a 16-15-2 record this season with a 3.13 GAA and a .902 save percentage. The Ducks sit 32nd in the league this year with 2.46 goals per game.