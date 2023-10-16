Bobrovsky will defend the road cage against New Jersey on Monday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Bobrovsky has lost his first two decisions of the season in which he conceded a combined seven goals on 55 shots (.873 save percentage). The veteran netminder struggled at the start of the 2022-23 season as well, going 4-6-1 with a 3.84 GAA in his first 12 contests. If that trend continues, head coach Paul Maurice could find himself forced to utilize Anthony Stolarz with more frequency.