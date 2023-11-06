Bobrovsky will tend to the home net Monday against Columbus, Steve Goldstein of Bally Sports Florida reports.
Bobrovsky is coming off a 22-save shutout win over Detroit on Thursday. He has a 4-3-1 record this season with a 2.51 GAA and a .913 save percentage through eight games played. The Blue Jackets have generated only 28 goals in 11 contests this campaign.
