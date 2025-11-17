Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Tending twine Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bobrovsky will serve as the starting netminder at home against the Canucks on Monday.
Bobrovsky has alternated starts with Daniil Tarasov over the past week and a half, but the former will make a second consecutive start Monday. Across five starts since the beginning of November, Bobrovsky has gone 3-2-0 with a 3.18 GAA and .878 save percentage.
