Bobrovsky will serve as the starting netminder at home against the Canucks on Monday.

Bobrovsky has alternated starts with Daniil Tarasov over the past week and a half, but the former will make a second consecutive start Monday. Across five starts since the beginning of November, Bobrovsky has gone 3-2-0 with a 3.18 GAA and .878 save percentage.

