Bobrovsky will guard the cage on the road for Game 4 against Tampa Bay on Saturday, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports.

Bobrovsky saw the starting role for Games 2 and 3 go to Chris Driedger but made a perfect relief appearance against the Lightning on Thursday, stopping all nine of the shots he faced and helping the Panthers secure an overtime victory. Florida's $10-million netminder will need to continue to be at his best against the Bolts high-powered offense.