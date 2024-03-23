Bobrovsky will defend the visiting goal against the Rangers on Saturday, per Doug Plagens of the Panthers Radio Network.

Bobrovsky has lost his last three starts, giving up 10 goals on 86 shots (.884 save percentage). He is 32-15-2 with a 2.37 GAA and a .916 save percentage in 2023-24, as he has returned to his status as a top-five NHL goaltender after a weak performance last season. The Rangers are second in the overall NHL standings with 96 points, two ahead of the seventh place Panthers.