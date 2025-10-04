Bobrovsky will defend the home net in Saturday's preseason finale versus Tampa Bay, according to Rob Darragh of the Panthers' official site.

Bobrovsky stopped all 11 shots he faced while playing in half of Monday's 4-3 overtime exhibition win over Carolina. He is poised to play more against the Lightning on Saturday. Bobrovsky posted a 33-19-2 record with a 2.44 GAA and a .905 save percentage across 54 regular-season appearances in 2024-25.