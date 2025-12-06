Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Tending twine Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bobrovsky will patrol the home crease against Columbus on Saturday, per Doug Plagens of the Panthers Radio Network.
Bobrovsky has gone 0-3-1 in his last four outings while allowing 13 goals on 94 shots. He has a 10-8-1 record with two shutouts, a 2.83 GAA and an .886 save percentage through 19 appearances this season. Columbus is tied for 18th in the league this year with 2.96 goals per game.
