Bobrovsky will patrol the home crease against Columbus on Saturday, per Doug Plagens of the Panthers Radio Network.

Bobrovsky has gone 0-3-1 in his last four outings while allowing 13 goals on 94 shots. He has a 10-8-1 record with two shutouts, a 2.83 GAA and an .886 save percentage through 19 appearances this season. Columbus is tied for 18th in the league this year with 2.96 goals per game.