Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Tending twine Saturday

Bobrovsky will patrol the blue paint in Saturday's home game versus Pittsburgh, David Work of WPLG Local 10 News reports.

Bobrovsky got yanked Thursday after allowing six goals on 29 shots to the Golden Knights, so he's looking to bounce back. He had a solid stretch before that ugly effort, as he posted a 5-1-1 record with a .926 save percentage over seven appearances. The Penguins present a tough matchup, though, as they rank eighth with 3.15 goals per road game.