Bobrovsky will patrol the road crease versus Carolina on Thursday.

Bobrovsky has not allowed more than two goals in his last seven starts -- all wins. He is 28-10-2 with a 2.39 GAA and a .915 save percentage, as he has re-established himself as a top-five goaltender in the NHL. Bobrovsky won his only start this season versus Carolina, turning aside 28 shots in a 5-2 win Nov. 10.