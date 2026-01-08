Bobrovsky will defend the visiting cage in Montreal on Thursday, per Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.

Bobrovsky has lost his last two starts, as well as three of his last four appearances. The veteran goaltender is 17-11-1 with three shutouts, a 2.85 GAA and an .885 save percentage. The Canadiens are 7-1-2 in their last 10 games and are tied for sixth in NHL scoring with 143 goals in 43 contests.