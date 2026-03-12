Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Tending twine Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bobrovsky will defend the home cage versus Columbus on Thursday, per Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.
Bobrovsky snapped a two-game losing streak Mar. 6, stopping 28 shots in a 3-1 win over Detroit. The victory gave Bobrovsky a 23-19-1 record, with a 3.08 GAA and an .876 save percentage. The Blue Jackets are averaging 3.19 goals per game, 14th in the NHL.
More News
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Sharp in Friday's win•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Defending crease Friday•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Good not good enough•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: First off at morning skate•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Gives up five goals in loss•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: First off Sunday•