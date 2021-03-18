Bobrovsky will defend the cage at home versus Nashville on Thursday.
Bobrovsky is riding a six-game winning streak and hasn't suffered a regulation defeat since Feb. 20 versus the Red Wings. During his run of victories, the 32-year-old netminder gave up six goals on 65 shots in two clashes with the Predators and will look to continue his peak form heading into Thursday's matchup.
