Bobrovsky will guard the cage on the road against Dallas on Tuesday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Bobrovsky has given up two or fewer goals in 12 straight games, posting a 10-2-0 record, 1.57 GAA and .945 save percentage. The Panthers have been playing it relatively conservatively with the veteran netminder's workload, having used him in just 12 of the last 20 contests. Still, Bobrovsky is firmly cemented as the No. 1 option ahead of Anthony Stolarz.