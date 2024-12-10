Bobrovsky will be between the pipes for Tuesday's road game versus Seattle.

Bobrovsky has stopped 79 of 84 shots during his three-game winning streak. He has a 12-5-1 record with one shutout, a 2.93 GAA and an .894 save percentage across 18 appearances this campaign. Seattle sits 17th in the league with 3.03 goals per game in 2024-25.