Bobrovsky will defend the cage on the road against the Bruins on Tuesday.

Bobrovsky has given up more than two goals just once in his first five appearances, going 3-2-0 with a stellar 2.02 GAA. The veteran netminder has reached the 50-game mark in each of his previous four campaigns and shows no signs of slowing down in 2025-26. With no back-to-backs on the schedule in the short term, fantasy managers can expect a heavy dose of Bobrovsky in the crease.

