Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Tending twine Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bobrovsky will defend the cage on the road against the Bruins on Tuesday.
Bobrovsky has given up more than two goals just once in his first five appearances, going 3-2-0 with a stellar 2.02 GAA. The veteran netminder has reached the 50-game mark in each of his previous four campaigns and shows no signs of slowing down in 2025-26. With no back-to-backs on the schedule in the short term, fantasy managers can expect a heavy dose of Bobrovsky in the crease.
