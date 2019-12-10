Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Tending twine Tuesday

Bobrovsky will start Tuesday night's home game versus the Lightning, David Work of WPLG Local 10 News reports.

Bobrovsky is going for a third straight win but will be in tough against Tampa Bay, a team averaging the second-most goals per game in the NHL (3.64). Previously in 2019-20, Bobrovsky split a pair of starts against the Lightning, going 1-1-0 with seven goals allowed on 64 shots faced.