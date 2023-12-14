Bobrovsky will defend the cage on the road against the Canucks on Thursday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Bobrovsky is sporting a 1.82 GAA and .927 save percentage in his last five outings to go with a 4-1-0 record. The Russian netminder has seen action in 21 games this season and should continue to see the bulk of the workload ahead of Anthony Stolarz moving forward.