Bobrovsky saved all 17 shots he faced in Saturday's 3-0 shutout win over the Golden Knights.

Bobrovsky's first shutout of the season not only helped him secure his fifth win but also came against one of the league's hottest offenses in Vegas, making the outing even more impressive. Saturday's win was a bounce-back performance in a big way for Bobrovsky, who was coming off his worst outing of the year after surrendering five goals to Pittsburgh. The 37-year-old twine protector is up to a 5-3-0 record, a 2.28 GAA and a .903 save percentage through eight appearances this season. Bobrovsky is a safe netminder play in all fantasy formats as the clear No. 1 option between the pipes for the reigning Stanley Cup Champions.